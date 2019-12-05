Belarus’ leader vows the country won’t become part of Russia

U.S. & World

by: YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks to former and new-elected members of the National Assembly of Belarus during their meeting in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Lukashenko told Belarus’ parliament on Thursday that he wouldn’t sign any documents that could harm the ex-Soviet republic’s interests and added that any union with Russia would be formed on equal terms. (Nikolai Petrov/BelTA Pool Photo via AP)

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The president of Belarus vowed again Friday that his country will not become a part of Russia, ahead of discussions this weekend with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over further improving their economic ties.

Alexander Lukashenko told Belarus’ parliament that he wouldn’t sign any documents that could harm the ex-Soviet republic’s interests and added that any new close relationship with Russia would be formed on equal terms.

There are concerns in Belarus that the economic discussions are a plot by Russia to swallow up Belarus — those concerns have been fueled by Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula and its support for separatist insurgents in eastern Ukraine.

Lukashenko rejected the notion and said Belarus “has never planned and is not planning to become part of any other state, even the brotherly Russia.” The two countries, he insisted, will be not be creating a joint parliament.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev also said growing economic integration between the two countries isn’t a threat to Belarus’ sovereignty.

“We also diminished our sovereignty when we joined the Eurasian Economic Union,” Medvedev said during a live interview to several Russian TV channels Thursday.

“One shouldn’t be scared of it — bold decisions should be made in order for ensure a firm foundation for the economic and social development of our two countries,” Medvedev said.

__

Associated Press writer Daria Litvinova contributed from Moscow.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.