(KRON) — An avalanche occurred at Palisades Tahoe on Wednesday at around 9:30 a.m., according to the ski resort. The avalanche was on the Palisades side, where patrol and mountain operations teams searched the area for any potential victims.

Initially, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported that one person was killed and another was injured from the avalanche. As of late Wednesday afternoon, one man died skiing, and another three people were injured. The injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

The victim killed in the avalanche was identified as 66-year-old Bay Area man Kenneth Kidd, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. He was a resident of both Point Reyes and the Truckee area.

Due to the avalanche, Palisades Tahoe was closed 30 minutes after opening.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputies are also responding to the avalanche. Sergeant David Smith told the Associated Press there are “no confirmed reports” of people trapped, but search teams assessed the area.

The ski resort said the avalanche happened “above the GS gully area of KT-22.” The area was being impacted by a strong winter storm moving through the region, dropping heavy snowfall, according to the National Weather Service.

Lift operations at Palisades and Alpine have been closed for the day on Wednesday, Palisades Tahoe announced at 10:46 a.m. on X.

Palisades Tahoe, the site of the 1960 Winter Olympics, is located on the western side of Lake Tahoe and was formerly known as Squaw Valley. Palisades Tahoe is about 40 miles from Reno, Nevada.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.