Barack Obama to address nation live on George Floyd death

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday will address the nation live on camera and speak out about nationwide protests and the death of George Floyd.

Obama is set to address the nation at 2 p.m. PST. You can watch his address live on his website.

According to CNN, it will be part of Obama’s “My Brother’s Keeper Alliance Town Hall” series.

Joining Obama will be former Attorney General Eric Holder along with other activists who are fighting for reform in policing.

Obama has previously addressed the death of Floyd and the protests, but these will be his first on-camera remarks since Floyd’s death on Memorial Day.

