INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — One fan made it inside Lucas Oil Stadium without a ticket Sunday as the Colts took on the Browns.

A statement from the Capital Improvement Board — the public entity that oversees the Indianapolis stadium — confirmed a baby was born at the venue during the game

“We wish the family our warmest congratulations and wishes for good health,” Capital Improvement Board officials said in a statement. “We are excited to be a part of their history.”

“We also want to extend thanks to our partners at IU Health for being prepared for any medical situation. They do a great job at meeting all the needs that come their way, and today was no exception.”

Nexstar’s WXIN later learned that the baby girl is related to Browns wide receiver David Bell.

“It’s a blessing,” the Indianapolis native and former Purdue Boilermaker said. “Her whole idea was to try to have the baby before the game, but you know it’s all in God’s time. So, now I have a new niece. So, hopefully I get to see her when I come back to the city.”

Bell’s mother, Kareem Butler, said the baby wasn’t due for another four days. The baby’s mother, however, went into labor as she was arriving at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“She was due the 26th, but her mom went into labor as we were crossing the street,” Butler said. “So, when they got here, they went to the first aid. By the time they got her back there, the baby was crowning and they delivered her here at the stadium at 1:20.”

The Colts fell to the Browns, 39-38, on Sunday, dropping to 3-4 on the season.