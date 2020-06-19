Australia says its been a target of large scale cyberattacks

HONG KONG (CNN Newsource) — Australia has been the target of large scale cyberattacks from what the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described as a malicious and sophisticated state-backed actor, all levels of government, industry, education and health services, as well as critical infrastructure, have been targeted.

Although there have been no large scale breaches of personal data, the prime minister confirmed these attacks have been going on now for many months.

“So this is ongoing activity. It hasn’t just started,” said Scott Morrison, Australian Prime Minister. “This is a constant threat to Australia as it is to many other nations and you’d be aware, of many other nations having highlighted similar activity in their jurisdictions.”

While the prime minister would not be drawn into which country was behind the attack, experts say they are almost certain it was China, a claim vehemently denied by China’s ministry of foreign affairs that said, “we are firmly opposed to all forms of cyber attacks”.

However, according to Australian security agencies, there was an uptick in attacks around the time Australia began pushing for a global inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus, which deeply angered Beijing.

China retaliated by placing a ban on Australian agricultural products, as well as warning its citizens, not to travel to Australia and for China’s overseas students not to study in the country.

The Australian cybersecurity center is working with the organizations that have been subject to the malicious cyber attack.

