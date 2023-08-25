(WTRF) Donald Trump was arrested and booked in the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on Thursday. On the former President’s booking sheet, Trump is listed as 6’3 215 lbs.

Here are some athletes that have a similar build as the former President:

Cameron Maybin

Maybin is listed as 6’3 215 lbs according to Baseball Reference

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

John Elway

The Hall of Fame quarterback is listed as 6-3 215 lbs according to Pro Football Reference

(Photo by Tim DeFrisco/Allsport/Getty Images)

Larry Fitzgerald

According to Pro Football Reference, the former Pitt Panther Larry Fitzgerald is listed as 6’3 218 lbs.

(Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Eric Gordon

Current NBA star Eric Gordon is listed as 6’3 215lbs according to Basketball Reference

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson

Current NFL player and former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is listed as 6-2 212lb according to Pro Football Reference

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Kirk Gibson

Former MLB player star Kirk Gibson’s playing stats are listed as 6-3 215lbs.

(Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Terry Bradshaw

Bradshaw, the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was listed as 6’3 215 lbs.

CBS Sports

The indictments made Trump the only American president to face criminal charges, which have now reached 91 counts altogether. You can read more about the former president’s surrender at Fulton County Jail in Georgia by clicking here.