At Lewis funeral, Obama calls for renewing Voting Rights Act

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Barack Obama used Rep. John Lewis’ funeral on Thursday to issue a stark warning that the voting rights and equal opportunity the late civil rights icon championed are under increasing threat heading into the 2020 election.

Obama, speaking from the pulpit of the church that Martin Luther King Jr. once led, called on Congress to renew the Voting Rights Act, which the Supreme Court diminished in 2012.

“You want to honor John, let’s honor him by revitalizing the law that he was willing to die for,” Obama said.

Obama endorsed ending the Senate filibuster if that is what’s needed to pass an overhauled voting law. The first Black president called the procedural hurdle that effectively requires 60 votes to pass major legislation a “Jim Crow relic,” referring to the segregation era.

The Democratic-led House has adopted a sweeping rewrite of the Voting Rights Act, and Democrats want to name the act after Lewis. But it faces opposition in the Republican-led Senate.

Obama did not name President Donald Trump or any GOP congressional leaders, and he noted that the original Voting Rights Act of 1965 and its renewal over the years have drawn Republican and Democratic votes in Congress and been signed by presidents from both parties.

But, he said, “There are those in power doing their darnedest to discourage people from voting by closing polling locations and targeting minorities and students with restrictive ID laws.”

Obama’s eulogy for Lewis came hours after Trump suggested delaying the November election, something he doesn’t have the authority to do. Trump has falsely claimed that increased use of mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic will threaten the election’s legitimacy.

Lewis, who died July 17 at the age of 80, was among the youngest leaders of the civil rights movement. He was the youngest speaker at the 1963 March on Washington, where King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech. He was an original member of the Freedom Riders, activists who challenged segregated bus lines in Southern states, and he was badly beaten by Alabama State Troopers in 1965 as he led a voting rights march in Selma, Alabama.

Obama awarded Lewis the Medal of Freedom in 2011.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.