1 firefighter dead, 1 hurt in shooting at fire station in Agua Dulce: Source

One firefighter was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a fire station in Agua Dulce Tuesday, officials said, and authorities were responding to a house fire nearby amid the search for the gunman.

The gunfire rang out around 10:55 a.m. at Los Angeles County Fire Department station 81 in the 8700 block of Sierra Highway, fire officials said in a tweet.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and found at least one person down, but there were likely more victims, said Deputy Michelle Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department.

A separate source confirmed to KTLA had a firefighter had been fatally shot and another was wounded.

Aerial video showed at least one person was airlifted to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for treatment.

In a tweet, the Fire Department described the shooting as “tragic” and said it was still working to gather information.

(2/2) We will provide updated information when available. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) June 1, 2021

The shooter was still at large as of 11:30 a.m., Sanchez said.

Investigators had set up a perimeter and were searching for a male in a white vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Nichols.

At a burning home in Acton, about 10 miles away from the fire station, there was a large law enforcement presence, but it wasn’t immediately clear if the two scenes were related.

Water-dropping aircraft were being used to battle the blaze.

The gunman had engaged with deputies following the shooting and was barricaded in a house on Bent Spur Drive, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times.

The home belongs to a veteran county firefighter, the newspaper reported, citing property records.

Sheriff’s SWAT officials said in a tweet that a team was deploying to Acton to search for an assault with a deadly weapon suspect, and crisis negotiators also responded to the scene.

County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the Antelope Valley area, said she was responding to the fire station and working to gather more information.

Authorities were expected to provide updated information at a 3 p.m. news conference.

We have a high volume of law enforcement presence in the area of Bent Spur Road in Acton. For the public’s safety we ask that you avoid the area until further notice. #PLM26 #AV411 #LASD pic.twitter.com/f3PCy3yCcQ — LASD Palmdale Stn. (@PalmdaleSheriff) June 1, 2021

I am currently on my way up to the fire station in Agua Dulce. We have limited information at this time and will share as we learn more. My heart is with our @LACOFD firefighters and the families of those affected. https://t.co/BHuPWe8UwW — Supervisor Kathryn Barger (@kathrynbarger) June 1, 2021