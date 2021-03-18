As US nears 100 millionth shot goal, Pres. Biden highlights vaccine in remarks

US President Joe Biden speaks on the national vaccination efforts in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on March 18, 2021. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden delivered remarks Thursday on the state of vaccinations, as the nation is on the cusp of meeting his goal of injecting 100 million doses in his first 100 days in office.

Biden spoke from the White House’s East Room Thursday, which marks Day 58 of his presidency.

Biden’s 100 million dose goal was met with some skepticism when it was first announced on Dec. 8, days before the U.S. had even one authorized vaccine for COVID-19, let alone the three that have now received emergency use authorization. Still, it was generally seen within reach, if optimistic.

By the time Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20, the U.S. had already administered 20 million shots at a rate of about 1 million doses per day, sparking complaints at the time that Biden’s goal was not ambitious enough. Biden quickly revised it upward to 150 million doses in his first 100 days.

Now the U.S. is injecting an average of about 2.2 million doses each day — and the pace of vaccination is likely to dramatically expand later this month in conjunction with an expected surge in supply of the vaccines.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 93 million more doses have been reported to the agency since Biden’s inauguration, but those reports lag the actual date of administration.

Vaccination trend lines point to Biden breaking the 100 million mark on Thursday, with the numbers likely to be confirmed by the CDC over the weekend.

The president’s planned remarks come amid news that the U.S. is planning to send a combined 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico and Canada. A White House official confirmed Thursday that the Biden administration is planning to send 2.5 million doses to Mexico and 1.5 million to Canada as a “loan.”

The White House has said President Joe Biden’s priority is the vaccination of all Americans, but the official said Biden was authorizing the loan because the “virus knows no borders.”

The deal to share the vaccine, which is still being finalized, does not affect Biden’s plans to have vaccine available for all adults in the United States by the end of May, the official said.

Earlier this month, the president shared his intention to get the U.S. “closer to normal” by July 4. Part of that included launching a website to help match Americans with available vaccine doses in their area, as well as the public continuing to follow safety guidelines.

“I need you. I need every American to do their part,” Biden said.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.