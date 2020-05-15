Arizona homeowner kills naked Intruder

Investigators say the man was found in a child's bedroom, and rushed the homeowner while swinging a large chunk of wood

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KPNX/NBC News) Police in Scottsdale, Arizona are investigating a string of attempted break-ins that ended Thursday night when a homeowner shot and killed a naked intruder in his home.

According to police, the investigation found that the home was occupied by a 41-year-old man, his wife and three children. The man was working in an outbuilding on the property when police say he was alerted to something by the family dog.

The man began to check the property armed with a shotgun. When the resident entered the room of one of his children, he was confronted by a naked man, police say.

Police say the suspect was holding a large piece of wood and charged the resident fired two shots, killing the intruder.

There’s no indication of other suspects or danger to the surrounding community, police say. No one in the home was injured.

According to Scottsdale PD, the suspect made multiple attempts to break into homes on Wednesday night. Officers were first called to a home near Happy Valley Road and Alma School Road. A resident reported confronting a man who tried to gain access to his home and ran him off.

Just before 11 p.m., police received a report of a shooting, the homeowner saying he shot an intruder at a home near Pima Road and Happy Valley Road.

Officers responded and found a man dead, matching the suspect from the earlier trespassing incident that night.

At this time the name of the deceased suspect is being withheld pending next of kin notification. The investigation is ongoing and police will provide updates as they become available.

