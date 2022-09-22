FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After years with Pepsi as the Super Bowl Halftime Show sponsor, the NFL has announced that Apple Music will be taking over.

Super Bowl LVII will be on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. This will mark Apple Music’s first year as part of the halftime festivities.

“We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, SVP of Partner Strategy for the NFL. “We couldn’t think of a more appropriate partner for the world’s most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology.”

The NFL says that over the next few months, fans can expect to see exclusive details and sneak peeks leading up to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show by following @AppleMusic on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.

“Music and sports hold a special place in our hearts, so we’re very excited Apple Music will be part of music and football’s biggest stage,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We’re looking forward to even more epic performances next year and beyond with the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

The latest halftime show during Super Bowl LVI featured the iconic lineup of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent was seen by over 120 million viewers.