RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The family of a Virginia Commonwealth University fraternity pledge who died from alcohol poisoning in a 2021 hazing is suing the fraternity for $28 million.

A police investigation found that Adam Oakes, a 19-year-old who had received a bid to the Delta Chi fraternity, was told to drink a large bottle of whiskey in February 2021. The freshman from Loudoun County was found dead the next morning. The office of the chief medical examiner ruled Oakes’ death was caused by alcohol poisoning.

Courtney White, Oakes’ cousin, filed a wrongful death suit naming Delta Chi Fraternity Inc., Delta Chi Educational Foundation and the VCU chapter of Delta Chi on Monday, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Six members of the fraternity were found guilty or pleaded guilty to misdemeanor hazing or providing alcohol to a minor. None of them received jail time. Charges against another five members were dropped.

VCU expelled Delta Chi in June 2021, and in September, the university settled with the Oakes family for nearly $1 million.

“Too many families like ours have lost their sons and daughters to these senseless and dangerous hazing rituals,” the Oakes family said in a statement. “Our hope is that one day we and all the other families who have been impacted by hazing can look forward to a day when such senseless deaths no longer occur.”