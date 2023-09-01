WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds of law enforcement agents searched Friday for a man recently convicted of murder in Pennsylvania for the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend, a day after he escaped from a county jail.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying and is considered an extremely dangerous person, authorities said.

The search dragged through a second day, with authorities using drones, helicopters and dogs. Searchers were focusing on railways, waterways and routes out of the area, Chester County’s district attorney, Deb Ryan, said at a news conference Friday.

Ryan said authorities believe Cavalcante is trying to flee south, but also have no evidence that Cavalcante has left the area or that he is receiving assistance from others.

Authorities said area residents should scan video from their doorbells or surveillance cameras for anything suspicious and check their cars, sheds and any outbuildings.

They also advised people to check the homes of vacationing neighbors and look out for missing cars, bicycles or any other mode of transportation Cavalcante could use to aid his flight.

Robert Clark, supervisor of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force in Philadelphia, said the Brazilian consulate was advised of Cavalcante’s escape.

Cavalcante escaped Thursday morning and was seen walking on a road near the jail shortly afterward, authorities said. They have not disclosed the circumstances of his escape and say the matter is under investigation.

A jury convicted Cavalcante last month of killing Deborah Brandao, his ex-girlfriend, in front of her children in 2021. Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison and was awaiting a transfer to state prison.

Prosecutors have said he killed Brandao to stop her from telling police about the charges against him in Brazil in connection with a 2017 slaying. He was captured in Virginia after Brandao’s killing and authorities say they believe he was trying to return to Brazil.

Cavalcante originally came to the United States illegally after fleeing Brazil to Puerto Rico following the 2017 killing for which he is wanted, authorities said.

Authorities described him as 5 feet (1.5 meters) tall and 120 pounds (54 kilograms). He has curly black hair and a closely cropped beard and mustache, according to a photo the county released.