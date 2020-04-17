Another person mistakingly gets millions from IRS

COLUMBUS, Ohio (CNN Newsource) — As the coronavirus takes its toll on the economy, the government has been sending out stimulus checks to help out a little bit.

Millions of people have been getting them but some are getting millions by mistake.

It was lunchtime and 18-year old Melik Pointer needed some cash.

“I put my code in and hit withdraw,” said Pointer, momentary millionaire.

But what he found in his account could have paid for a whole lot more than lunch.

“I thought it was fake, to be honest, I’m not even going to lie,” Pointer said. “I thought it was all fake, I thought it was a gimmick.”

His account was suddenly full of nearly $5 million he said, because of a mistaken Internal Revenue Service deposit.

And so Pointer was an instant millionaire.

A lot to take in for this teenager.

“It just, I was, I was shocked, to be honest,” Pointer said.

We have seen a few of these stories recently in other parts of the country — $6 million here, $8 million there.

Pointer had seen them, too.

“Me and my aunt was just talking about the guy that had $8.2 million in his account, and I was like, what if that just happened to me, and then, well, what a coincidence,” he said. “A check? It’s in there.”

But as they say, there is no free lunch.

“Spending money that isn’t yours could cause you some time, so I thought about it and I was like, ahh, I’m going to have to call that one in,” Pointer said. “It’s too good to be true, I’m going to have to call it in.”

And pretty soon, the bank took the wind out of that windfall.

“Your available balance is $4,999, 597.44,” said a voice message from Pointer’s bank.

“It’s all like, its all negative” Pointer said. “It’s just stressful.”

So now, Pointer not only is out his temporary millions, he said his accounts are locked until the problem is fixed but he can at least cash in on a fun memory.

