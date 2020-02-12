Andrew Yang ends presidential bid

In this Feb. 7, 2020, photo, Democratic presidential candidate entrepreneur Andrew Yang speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (AP) – Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang has dropped out of the race to be the party’s nominee in the race for the White House. The announcement Tuesday came on the same day as the New Hampshire primary.

In a speech following the announcement, Yang said he will support whoever becomes the Democratic nominee for president.

“I come before you tonight to say we did not win this election, but we are just getting started,” said Yang.

I am so proud of this campaign. Thank you to everyone who got us here. 🙏 — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) February 12, 2020

Yang’s campaign was widely known for a freedom dividend of $1,000 a month for all adults.

