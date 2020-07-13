KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

American woman freed after being held captive in Nigeria

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — An American woman who was lured to Nigeria by a man she met on Facebook has been rescued after spending more than a year in captivity, authorities said.

Police spokesman Frank Mba said that the 34-year-old man had persuaded the woman to come to Nigeria “under the pretext of love and deceitfully married.” But he then held her captive in a hotel and extorted $48,000 from her.

“He also forcefully collected and took control of her credit and debit cards as well as the operation of her bank accounts including the receipt of her monthly retirement benefits and allowances over the period of 15 months,” Mba said.

The victim, a retired civil servant in the United States, was rescued by a Police Intelligence Response Team following information received from some Nigerians, he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know