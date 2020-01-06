American family attacked in Mexico, child killed

TIJUANA, MEXICO – JUNE 30: The Mexican flag flies near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 30, 2018 in Tijuana, Mexico. In the midst of controversial U.S. border policies, Mexico’s presidential election will be held July 1. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

MEXICO (AP) – An American family returning to the U.S. from Mexico has come under attack just south of Texas, with armed gunmen killing a 13-year-old and wounding three others.

The attorney general’s office in the state of Tamaulipas said the child was a U.S. citizen and that the parents were permanent residents of the U.S. It didn’t identify them further.

The highway on which they were shot Saturday is considered high risk. It runs through an area that’s disputed by criminal groups including the Gulf Cartel and Zetas.  

