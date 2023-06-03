LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An American Airlines flight headed for Dallas, Texas was forced to land in Las Vegas Saturday afternoon due to mechanical issues.

According to Harry Reid International Airport, a bird collided with American Airlines flight 2845, causing it to make an emergency landing in Las Vegas around 1:10 p.m.

Flight 2845 departed from Salt Lake City, Utah, and was headed to Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport. The aircraft landed safely and a replacement aircraft was scheduled to leave Las Vegas around 8 p.m.

A statement released by American Airlines read in part: “We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for the trouble this may have caused.”

No injuries were reported, according to Harry Reid Airport.