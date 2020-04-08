1  of  2
Breaking News
Bernie Sanders drops out of presidential race One killed in west Fresno house fire

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Amazon to suspend delivery service that competes with UPS, FedEx

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsouce) — Amazon is temporarily halting its third-party delivery service to focus on a spike in orders from its own customers, according to the Wall Street Journal.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The service, Amazon Shipping, competes directly with FedEx and UPS.

It was only available in a few cities in the United States, which means a large number of Americans will not be affected.

It will be suspended starting in June.

This change does not affect any Amazon Prime packages or regular orders from the online retailer.

The e-commerce giant would like to hire a 100,000 warehouse employees.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know