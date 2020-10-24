Alaska Sen. Murkowski to support Barrett for Supreme Court

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Lisa Murkowski announced Saturday she will vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett, giving crucial support to President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the conservative judge faces a final vote expected Monday.

The Alaska Republican had been a rare holdout on Barrett, decrying that her nomination had proceeded so close to a presidential election. Even though Barrett appears to have support for confirmation from Senate Republicans who hold the majority in the chamber, Murkowksi’s vote now gives Trump’s nominee additional backing.

Mukowski announced her support for Barrett in a speech during Saturday’s session. “While I oppose the process that has led us to this point, I do not hold it against her,” she said.

