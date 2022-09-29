SALEM, Mass. (WXIN) – You don’t necessarily need any magic to book a stay at the Sanderson sisters’ cottage, but you will need a bit of luck.

Airbnb and the devilish trio are giving guests a chance to book an enchanting stay at a creaky cottage to celebrate the release of Disney’s “Hocus Pocus 2,” the sequel to the 1993 Halloween cult classic.

The home, located in a remote wooded area of Salem, Massachusetts, is a recreation meant to appear as though “it’s been frozen in time for the last 300 years,” according to Airbnb.

“It’s all a bunch of Hocus Pocus at the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage, where, for the first time ever, guests can run amok this Halloween season when the soul-stealing, spellbinding trio invites visitors to get into the Halloween ‘spirit’ with an overnight stay at the scene of their scheming,” Airbnb quipped.

While there, guests can dabble in the dark arts by taking a peek at the Sanderson sisters’ ancient spellbook, visit some of Salem’s most haunted properties, and view a special screening of “Hocus Pocus 2.”

Credit: Helynn Ospina

Credit: Helynn Ospina



Credit: Helynn Ospina

Beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Oct. 12, guests can request to book a spooky stay for two on Oct. 20 for only $31 (plus taxes and fees).

“We all know that the Sanderson Sisters’ story might not have ended when we turned to dust, nor did our shenanigans,” said Kathy Najimy, who plays witch sister Mary Sanderson in the films. “What better way to celebrate the season than to host guests at the trio’s historic haunt for a night they’ll remember for years to come?”

Transportation is not included, so you will need to secure your own car, flight, “broomstick or otherwise” to get to and from Salem.

“Hocus Pocus 2” — with Najimy, Bette Midler (Winifred) and Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah) returning as the child soul-snatching Sanderson sisters — premieres on Disney+ this Friday, Sept. 30.