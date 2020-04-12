COVID-19 Information

Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas to thank healthcare workers and first responders

by: Lucas Wright and Kaitlyn Olvera

Posted: / Updated:

WATCH THE FLYOVER:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over the Las Vegas valley Saturday afternoon for a #VegasGoesBlue flyover to thank healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Boulder City Social announced on their Facebook page that Boulder City Hospital and the Veterans Nursing Department were also added to the list of flyover locations.

Below is a look at the flight path:

