Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas to thank healthcare workers and first responders

WATCH THE FLYOVER:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over the Las Vegas valley Saturday afternoon for a #VegasGoesBlue flyover to thank healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Boulder City Social announced on their Facebook page that Boulder City Hospital and the Veterans Nursing Department were also added to the list of flyover locations.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS: This weekend, the Thunderbirds are planning a Las Vegas flyover as a "thank you" to healthcare workers and first responders. Make sure your eyes are on the sky at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/YgGJCfbzUY — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) April 10, 2020

Below is a look at the flight path:

