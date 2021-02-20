Actress Olivia Munn spotlights crimes against Asian Americans

NEW YORK (AP) — Actress Olivia Munn has been speaking out about an increase in crimes against Asian Americans across the country during the pandemic.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Friday Munn said “we want to be treated equally. We want to be seen equally and that will happen.”

She added that she will not be deterred by pushback.

“It doesn’t really matter because we are prepared for anything and this generation, we will do right by our parents. We will make it better,” Munn said.

The Hollywood actress recently highlighted on social media the case of an Asian woman being shoved and injured on a New York City street.

She said she was a friend of the woman’s daughter.

The New York Police Department arrested a man in connection with the incident.

Authorities said Patrick Mateo, 47, of Queens, was facing assault and harassment charges.

The 52-year-old victim was outside a bakery in Queens on Tuesday afternoon before the attack.

Police said the suspect got into a verbal dispute with her and pushed her, causing her to hit her head.

The victim’s son told the AP his mother was recovering well.