A gold plated rifle and a snake among items confiscated by police on the Las Vegas Strip

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo from video provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police who work in the Las Vegas Convention Center Area Command and cover the Las Vegas Strip are posting their crime fighting work on social media.

Their twitter handle is @LVMPDCCAC and the posts feature what happens during particular shifts and some of the interesting items police seize.

Police even put together some videos. One shows the arrest of a man who was allegedly doing a drug transaction on the Strip. Police said the man was taken into custody after a search of his trunk turned up some guns, cash and drugs.

(Photo credit: LVMPD)

The posts even cover some of the unusual things that officers come across while working on and near the Las Vegas Strip.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com