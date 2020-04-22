68-year old Nigerian woman gives birth to twins

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAGOS, Nigeria (CNN Newsource) — A 68-year old Nigerian woman has given birth to twins — a boy and a girl.

Margaret Adenuga and her husband Noah, 77, married in 1974 and always wanted children of their own.

Even after many failed attempts, they never gave up.

Margaret underwent three in vitro fertilization procedures before finally conceiving.

The two healthy babies were delivered via Caesarean section at 37 weeks, last week.

The hospital waited to announce the news, allowing the first-time mother some time to recuperate.

Margaret and Noah are overjoyed.

Although 68 is a very late age to give birth safely, last year a 73-year old woman in India safely delivered twin girls after she also conceived by way IVF.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know