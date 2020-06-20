6 staffers setting up for Trump rally positive for COVID-19

Mike Pellerin joins other Trump supporters on 4th Street and Cheyenne Ave. in downtown Tulsa, Okla., ahead of President Donald Trump’s Saturday’s campaign rally Friday, June 19, 2020. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign says six staff members helping set up for his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus.

The campaign’s communications director, Tim Murtaugh, said in a statement that “quarantine procedures” were immediately initiated and no staff member who tested positive would attend the event. He said no one who had immediate contact with those staffers would attend, either.

Murtaugh said campaign staff members are tested for COVID-19 as part of the campaign’s safety protocols.

Campaign officials say everyone who is attending the rally will be given temperature checks before they pass through security. They will also be given masks to wear, if they want, and hand sanitizer at the 19,000-seat BOK Center.

The rally is expected to be the biggest indoor event the country has seen since restrictions to prevent the coronavirus from spreading began in March.

COVID-19 resource links:

