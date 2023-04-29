CLEVELAND, Texas (KIAH) – Five people are dead, including an 8-year-old boy, after police said a man under the influence shot them inside a Texas residence Friday evening.

Police said the suspect is now on the run.

Deputies with the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 100 block of Walters Road in the Trails End area of Cleveland on reports of harassment. As deputies were en route, the communications center received multiple 911 calls of an active shooter incident at the dispatch location.

When officials arrived, they found four people shot dead above the neck “almost execution style,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

A fifth victim, an 8-year-old boy, was not found dead inside the residence. He was taken to a local hospital via life flight, where he later died.

Preliminary information showed the victims had reportedly asked the suspect to stop shooting in the yard since a baby was trying to go to sleep. Police said the suspect was drinking at the time.

Three more juveniles were found covered in blood and taken to a local hospital. They were not injured.

Two more people were inside the residence. They were evaluated on scene and released.

Montgomery County SWAT cleared the suspect’s home, but they were unable to locate the suspect. Multiple agencies are now searching. A judge has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect with a $5 million bond attached.

Officers said they know who the suspect is and have video footage of him with the firearm via a Ring doorbell camera.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area as heavy police presence is still active.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.