5 bicyclists killed, 3 injured in crash on Nevada highway

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — Five bicyclists were killed and three others injured in a crash Thursday involving a box truck on U.S. Highway 95 north of Searchlight, Nevada Highway Patrol officials said.

Authorities said the truck driver remained on the scene and commercial units were called to inspect the vehicle’s brakes, tires and overall function following the 9:40 a.m. crash.

Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia said the truck allegedly hit a safety escort vehicle that was following the group of about 20 bicyclists. Officials had initially reported that four people were injured, not including those who died.

The group was on an informal ride to celebrate one of the bicyclist’s retirement, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Witnesses told authorities the bike riders were struck by the box truck after it crossed into the bicycle lane.

Highway Patrol officials said the driver wasn’t believed to have been impaired at the time of the crash.

Video from the scene showed a white box truck stopped on the side of the highway with front-end damage.

Authorities said five bicyclists died at the scene. Their names weren’t immediately released.

They said one of the injured bicyclists was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition while another was transported by ambulance and was in serious condition. A third bicyclist suffered minor injuries.

