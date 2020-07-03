KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

4 hospitalized after shooting at Alabama shopping mall

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — A shooting at an Alabama shopping mall has left at least four people hospitalized.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Hoover police say the victims’ conditions were unknown. Authorities said they were not immediately sure what led to the shooting at the Riverchase Galleria mall.

Police say the scene is contained. Authorities did not say whether anyone had been arrested.

The mall in suburban Birmingham was the site of a 2018 police shooting where an officer fatally shot a Black man with a gun after mistaking him for the gunman in an earlier shooting at the mall.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know