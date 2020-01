2nd case of coronavirus confirmed in US, CDC says

CHICAGO (WGN) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday the second confirmed case of the coronavirus in the United States.

The woman, who is in her 60s and from Chicago, came in through Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Jan. 13. Authorities believe the case is travel-related.

The woman is hospitalized in isolation. She is reported to be well and in stable condition.

Health officials said there “is no immediate threat to the general public in Chicago.”

Health officials are currently monitoring 63 patients across 22 states. The only confirmed cases are in Washington and Illinois.

The 2019-nCoV outbreak first identified in Wuhan, China, is an emerging, rapidly evolving situation. CDC is providing updated information as it becomes available. For the most current information, please check https://t.co/prLIIwnSYF https://t.co/NKcL3upGoI — Dr. Robert R. Redfield (@CDCDirector) January 23, 2020

The disease, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has already left dozens of people dead and more than 800 infected as it spreads throughout Asia and as far as the U.S.

At least 10 cities in central Hubei province are facing travel restrictions, including Wuhan.

Major cities including Beijing have canceled some or all major Lunar New Year celebrations — a rare, drastic step to reign in the spread of the virus.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

