250 enrolled at phony school arrested in immigration scam

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP/WWJ) — The federal government says it has arrested about 250 foreigners who knowingly enrolled at a phony school in suburban Detroit so they could remain in the U.S.

The Detroit Free Press reports that nearly 80% of those have voluntarily left the country. The Homeland Security Investigations Detroit office told the newspaper Tuesday that about half of those remaining have received final orders of removal.

At first glance, it seemed real, the University of Farmington boasted that its “innovative curriculum combines traditional instruction and distance learning with full-time professional experiences.”

However, the University was not real, it was created in 2015 as part of a sting operation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Federal indictments say recruiters were paid to help foreigners maintain their status as “students” and get work permits. The newspaper reports that seven of eight recruiters charged by the government pleaded guilty and have been sentenced. The eighth person will be sentenced in January.

The school targeted legal immigrants who wanted to stay in the country past their visa or those who wanted to re-enter the country so they could work.

The Department of Homeland Security shut down a website that had been created for the University of Farmington. On the website, it now reads: “The University of Farmington has been closed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”

CBS Detroit contributed to this report.

