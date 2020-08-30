2 Russian aircraft make ‘unsafe’ intercept of US B-52 bomber

(CNN Newsource) — The United States is calling an encounter between two Russian aircraft and an American B-52 bomber “unsafe and unprofessional.”

That’s according to a statement from U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa.

It accuses the Russian pilots of crossing within 100 feet of the bomber’s nose, setting off turbulence and restricting the B-52’s movements.

The statement says this behavior over the Black Sea “could have caused a midair collision.”

The U.S. sent B-52s over NATO countries Friday in a show of strength and solidarity.

