2 found dead at Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people were found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park Friday, according to the National Park Service.

Park officials said that during the afternoon, they were notified of a suicidal subject who was likely inside the park.

The person’s vehicle was found near Upper Beaver Meadows Road.

Park rangers found the person and another individual dead. Park officials did not say exactly where the bodies were discovered.

The search for the vehicle’s occupants occurred between about 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

After finding the bodies, park rangers conducted an on-scene investigation.

The remains were taken to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office, which will release the names of the deceased individuals once their next-of-kin have been notified.

A cause of death will be released after an autopsy is completed.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office assisted RMNP along with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Estes Park police and Loveland police.

The investigation into the situation is ongoing.

Authorities said the deaths are related but did not release further details about the incident.

