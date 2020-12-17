2 dead in highway pileup involving as many as 60 vehicles in Pennsylvania

by: Nexstar Media Wire and WBRE/WYOU

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A massive pileup in Pennsylvania has left two people dead, multiple injured and dozens of vehicles damaged as road conditions worsened due to heavy snowfall.

Police said the two people died after 30 to 60 vehicles were involved in a crash that happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 80 in Clinton County. Pennsylvania State Police said initial reports indicated there were also multiple injuries.

All lanes were closed in the section of the interstate where the crash happened. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials said the road conditions in the central part of the state have been difficult to maintain.

“Well, the road conditions all day have been somewhat challenging. It’s the first major snowfall that we’ve seen this year and in some time. The best thing that we can tell folks is if you don’t need to travel, please stay home,” said PennDOT community relations coordinator Marla Fannin.

PennDOT expected the roadway to reopen Thursday morning.

