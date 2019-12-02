2 Californians killed after fall at Arches National Park

MOAB, Utah (AP) — A man and woman died Friday morning while hiking in a popular area of Arches National Park in Utah.

Chief Ranger Scott Brown said a 65-year-old man and 60-year-old woman died after falling into the bowl area near Delicate Arch. A 30-year-old man who also fell was hospitalized but his current condition is unknown.

The trail to Delicate Arch was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.

It appears that all three people are from California and may be related, according to officials. Authorities say they are currently still investigating the incident.

No further information was available.

Our sister station KTVX in Salt Lake City, Utah contributed to this story.

