2 bodies found in wrecked car may be missing teens

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crime scene tape police_1531623025617.JPG_48622233_ver1.0_640_360_1543794920341.jpg.jpg

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two bodies found in the wreckage of an SUV that plunged hundreds of feet off a cliff in the Angeles National Forest maybe those of a missing teenage couple that vanished last week.

The wrecked car was spotted Tuesday afternoon below the Angeles Crest Highway several miles west of Wrightwood.

The bodies weren’t immediately identified but authorities say the car matched one that was carrying Sophia Rayanne Edwards and Ethan Manzano, both 19, who were last seen on July 1 on the Angeles Crest Highway. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com