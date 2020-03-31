11 dead at a Massachusetts veteran’s home; some test positive for COVID-19

Live Now
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The superintendent of a veteran’s home in Massachusetts has been placed on paid administrative leave, following the death of more than 10 residents, some of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

Bennett Walsh’s leave is effective immediately.

The Department of Veteran’s Services told 22News as of Monday, the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke has confirmed the following:

  • 11 veteran resident deaths (5 of which tested positive for COVID-19, 5 pending test results, and 1 is unknown)
  • 11  veteran residents have tested positive for COVID-19
  • 25 veteran residents pending test results
  • 5 staff tested positive
  • Medical information regarding individual staff and veteran residents is deemed private and cannot be shared

In accordance with CDC guidelines, the residents who tested positive or awaiting results have been isolated and staff members who had contact with them have been advised to quarantine until they are asymptomatic.

On Mar. 23, the state Department of Veteran’s Services confirmed a resident at the Soldiers’ Home tested positive for COVID-19.

