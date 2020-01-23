10-year-old shot in drive-by outside California school

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — A 10-year-old student was shot by a stray bullet in a drive-by shooting outside a Southern California elementary school, authorities said Thursday.

Oxnard police said on Twitter the child was struck during a car-to-car shooting outside McAuliffe Elementary School in the coastal city.

The student suffered non-life threatening injuries and no one else was injured, police said.

The school is on lockdown during the investigation and all students have been accounted for, authorities said. Police said no arrests have been made.

Oxnard School District officials did not immediately return calls and emails seeking additional details.

McAuliffe enrolls about 700 students from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade, according to the Ventura County Star.

Police advised the public to avoid the area. No other details were immediately available.

Oxnard is a city of 200,000 people about 55 miles (88 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

