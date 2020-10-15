10 arrested in North Macedonia migrant smuggling bust

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Ten men were arrested in North Macedonia on Thursday, accused of running a smuggling ring that brought in migrants from neighboring Greece.

The Macedonian nationals, including a father and son who police say were the ringleaders, allegedly brought at least 100 migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere into the country over a 10-month period. The migrants had hoped to continue from North Macedonia through the Balkans to more prosperous European countries.

Police spokesman Toni Angelovski said most of the migrants were from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Iran and Egypt, and had all previously lived in Greece.

The ring allegedly operated a network of transit houses in four cities, including the capital, Skopje. It allegedly charged each migrant 700 euros ($825) for the trip.

If tried and convicted, the suspects face sentences of up to 13 years in prison.

The Greek border with North Macedonia has been closed for months because of the pandemic, but trafficking networks remain active.

Police say border authorities have prevented nearly 25,000 attempts by migrants to illegally enter North Macedonia from Greece in the first nine months of this year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.