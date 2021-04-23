1 dead, 4 injured in downtown shooting

SAN DIEGO – A shooting in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter Thursday night left one man dead and four others injured, police said.

The shooting was reported at 10:30 p.m. at Fifth Avenue and J Street. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his upper body, San Diego police homicide Lt. Andra Brown said. They began providing medical aid while waiting for medics, but the victim died at the scene.

The victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 500 block of J Street when he was confronted by the shooter, Brown said. After a brief verbal exchange, the shooter shot the victim, then started to walk away before turning and firing again at the victim.

He then headed north on Fifth Avenue, confronted a group of men and opened fire, injuring four of them, Brown said. He continued walking and was followed by people who attempted to detain him as officers arrived.

The suspect struggled with officers, prompting one of the officers to use his Taser, Brown said. Officers took the suspect into custody and recovered a firearm.

A 68-year-old man who was shot in his torso, a 28-year-old man who was shot in his arm and a 27-year-old man with gunshot injuries to his upper body were taken to a hospital to be treated. A 28-year-old man was treated at the scene for a gunshot injury to his arm.

“There were a lot of witnesses around that did follow and actually contacted the male,” Lt. Brown said. “I believe that there were some other injuries as a result of the struggle with the citizens.”

The 32-year-old suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting.