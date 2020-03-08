U.S. Dept. of Human Health & Human Services and state of California to support passengers in cruise ship

FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, the Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge as it arrives from Hawaii in San Francisco. Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered the cruise ship to hold off the California coast Thursday, March 5, to await testing of those aboard, after a passenger on an earlier voyage died and at least one other became infected. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)

CALIFORNIA, (KSEE/KGPE) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said they will work with state and local partners in California to support passengers returning to the United States on the Grand Princess cruise ship.

Officials say the ship will dock temporarily in a non-passenger port in San Francisco Bay. Passengers will be transferred to federal military installations for medical screening, COVID-19 testing, and a 14-day quarantine.

Nearly 1,000 passengers who are California residents will complete the mandatory quarantine at Travis Air Force Base and Miramar Naval Air Station, and residents of other states will complete the mandatory quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland in Texas or Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia, according to officials.

Officials say that throughout the quarantine, passengers will be monitored for symptoms of COVID-19.

The Department of State says they are working closely with the home countries of several hundred passengers to arrange for repatriation to their countries.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.