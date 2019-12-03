Two Visalia children left in critical condition following chase and crash triggered by a shooting

The Visalia Police Department now confirms that two children, ages 2 and 5 are in critical condition after a shooting that led to a police chase and crash early Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say a K9 unit responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of North Giddings.



They saw the shooting suspect, identified as Yvonne Quntana in the front yard of a home. Police say Quintana got into her vehicle and tried to escape, with the police unit in pursuit.

Police say Quintana ran a red light at Giddings and Tulare and hit a vehicle heading Westbound on Tulare. She took off running but was quickly taken into custody. As a result of the crash two children ages 2, and 5 were taken to the hospital where they remain in critical condition.

An 11- year old walking home from school was hit by the victim’s vehicle. That child suffered minor injuries.

Quintana was booked for Shooting at an Inhabited Dwelling, Felony Evasion, Felony Hit and Run, Resisting Arrest, Child Endangerment, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.