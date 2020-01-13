Two victims pinned inside a vehicle, one in critical condition, police say

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police responded to a two-vehicle collision in Porterville on Friday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of Main Street. and Gibbson Ave. just before 11 p.m.

Officers say a woman identified as Rebecca Inman, 27, of Porterville and another passenger, 35, were traveling on Gibbons Ave. in a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica and failed to make a stop, hitting another vehicle.

The other vehicle had two passengers that were pinned inside the vehicle, the two victims were extricated by the Porterville fire personnel, police say.

The two victims were identified as a 47-year-old female who sustained minor injuries and was transferred to a local hospital. The passenger was identified as a 69-year-old female and was transferred to a local hospital but was later transferred to a bay area hospital for further treatment and is listed in critical condition.

Inman and her passenger were both transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact Corporal Brett Calloway at 559-782-7400.

