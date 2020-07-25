Two Valley food banks partner up in the ‘Great Chicken Giveaway’

MADERA, California (KSEE) – Fosters Farms donated whole chickens to Central Valley food banks to help families during difficult times and people lined up in a drive-thru fashion to take home chickens and a variety of other food items for the second time this year.

A line began forming at the Madera Fairgrounds around 6 a.m. for the giveaway that began at 9 a.m.

Volunteers loaded up vehicles with whole chickens, canned goods, fruits, vegetables, and more.

One family says they also loved being around the happy-to-help volunteers.

“Yeah, pretty much grateful for them coming out here and doing their thing. “Yeah, they do it with a smile, they enjoy it,” said Alex Aguirre and Joaquin Ruiz.

“We’ve both seen a huge uptick since coronavirus. At Central California Food Bank, we’ve had over 25 percent of our clients are brand new, they’ve never sought services before, so COVID has directly impacted their lives,” Kym Dildine said, the Co-CEO of Central California Food Bank.”

750 families are benefiting from the special distribution hosted by the Madera County Food Bank and Central California Food Bank.

“We’re just very thankful and very blessed to be partnering with Central California Food Bank and Foster Farms,” said Ryan McWherte, the CEO of Madera County Food Bank.

This is the first time that the Central California Food Bank and the Madera County Food Bank have partnered up.

“Madera fairgrounds is a place that the Madera County Food Bank usually distributes once a month, it’s much larger in size and to bring two agencies together in collaboration, we always say we’re better together and they just proved that today,” Shannon Lancaster said who’s a volunteer with Madera County Food Bank.

