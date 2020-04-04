Two Tulare County public employees test positive for COVID-19

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)– Two public employees at the Tulare County Health and Human Services Lindsay District Office have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the County of Tulare Human Services Branch.
Officials say the employees began to show signs and notified supervisors. The employees were tested and quarantined while waiting for the results.
The County instructed all employees during the waiting period to not go to work if they show any symptoms of illness.
Officials will be notifying all members of the county workforce with whom the employees may have had potential contact with.
The Lindsay District Office is expected to be closed through next week to be cleaned. Those needing services can contact the call center at 1-800-540-6880. Access to the office for the public has been by appointment only since March 23, 2019.
The County says they will have updates as they available on their website.
COVID-19 resource links:
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
