KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Two-time world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin dies in spearfishing accident

News

by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Alex Pullin of Australia competes during the Men’s Snowboard Cross Seeding on day six of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Two-time world snowboard champion and Winter Olympian Alex Pullin has drowned while spearfishing on Australia’s Gold Coast.

A police spokesman said a 32-year-old man was unresponsive when taken from the water and died despite receiving CPR from lifeguards and emergency treatment from paramedics.

The accident happened at Palm Beach around 10:40 a.m. local time. Pullin had posted a picture of himself spearfishing on his Instagram account on June 26.

 Pullin won gold medals in the snowboard cross event at the 2011 and 2013 world championships and was Australia’s flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know