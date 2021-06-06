Two stabbed at bar in Visalia

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Visalia police are searching for the suspect who stabbed two people at the Fifth Quarter Bar early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the bar for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at 1:50 a.m.

The two victims were found with non-life threatening stab wounds and have been treated at the Kaweah Health Medical Center.

This case is currently under the investigation of the Violent Crimes Unit and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department.

For those who wish to remain anonymous contact (559) 713-4738.

