Two shot in SW Fresno while walking down the street, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Multiple shots were fired at a man and woman who were walking down the street in southwest Fresno Thursday evening, police say.

Authorities say the shots were fired near A and Fresno Street at around 7 p.m. When they arrived at the scene they found a man and woman, both in their 20s who had been shot.

The man had several gunshot wounds to his upper torso and the woman had a gunshot wound to her leg, police say.

Witnesses say that both the victims were walking down the sidewalk on A Street, from Fresno to Mariposa when a light-colored four-door Sedan pulled up beside them.

Authorities say that words were exchanged between the victims and those who were in the Sedan. That is when one of the occupants of the vehicle stepped out and started shooting the victims.

The Sedan took off south on A Street, police say.

They were both taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Police say the man is in critical condition while the woman is stable condition. 

This is an ongoing investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact the police department.

