Two people shot in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people have been shot in southeast Fresno Saturday night, police say.

Authorities say two people have been shot in the area of Clovis and Shields Avenues just after 8:00 p.m.

The two victims were transported to Community Regional Medical Center, one of the victims has non-life-threatening injuries while the second victim has life-threatening injuries after being struck in the neck.

No other details were available.

