Two people killed in crash near Merced

MERCED COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) The California Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning crash that killed two people.

The crash happened around 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning near Santa Fe and Franklin Road just north of Merced.

According to the CHP, A car was headed west on Franklin Road with four people, when the driver lost control, crashed and burst into flames killing two people.

No other details were immediately available

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.